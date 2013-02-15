Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 15

ZURICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open virtually unchanged on Friday, with other European bourses seen opening mixed ahead of U.S. manufacturing data expected to improve, suggesting industry growth ahead after six months of negative data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged from Thursday’s close at 7,483 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

A U.S. appeals court refused Thursday to revive a lawsuit filed against UBS in 2008 by U.S. victims of Hamas and Hezbollah attacks in Israel who claimed the bank aided international terrorism.