Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 18

NOVARTIS

* Chairman Daniel Vasella said he will receive up to 72 million Swiss francs ($77.94 million) over the next six years after leaving the company this month, news that might play into the hands of supporters of a referendum to limit “fat cat” pay.

The news has unleashed a wave of indignation among activist shareholders and politicians.

* U.S. regulators approved Novartis AG’s Zortress as the first new drug in more than a decade for preventing organ rejection in adult patients receiving a liver transplant, the company said on Friday.For related news click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nobel Biocare shareholder Oskar Ronner published a statement saying he no longer wished to join the board of directors after the board rejected the election of two other candidates he had proposed.

ECONOMY