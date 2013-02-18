FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 18
#Healthcare
February 18, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

* Chairman Daniel Vasella said he will receive up to 72 million Swiss francs ($77.94 million) over the next six years after leaving the company this month, news that might play into the hands of supporters of a referendum to limit “fat cat” pay.

The news has unleashed a wave of indignation among activist shareholders and politicians.

* U.S. regulators approved Novartis AG’s Zortress as the first new drug in more than a decade for preventing organ rejection in adult patients receiving a liver transplant, the company said on Friday.For related news click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nobel Biocare shareholder Oskar Ronner published a statement saying he no longer wished to join the board of directors after the board rejected the election of two other candidates he had proposed.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
