Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3

ZURICH, April 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring other European markets as investors took some profits ahead of key data on the U.S. economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.2 percent at 7,885 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

At least three of the world’s top drugmakers are bidding for Brazil’s Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos in an auction that may value the group at more than $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N, Novartis AG and Abbott Laboratories are all weighing second-round bids to acquire the company, which boasts a strong position in Brazil’s fast-growing pharmaceuticals market, the people said.

ROCHE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N is emerging as the lead contender in Life Technologies Corp’s LIFE.O auction, working on a bid that could value the genetic testing maker at as much as $12 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that accuses the Swiss bank of deceiving investors in mortgage-backed securities that resulted in $11.2 billion of losses.

PANALPINA

Transport and logistics firm Panalpina named Peter Ulber as its Chief Executive from June, a former high-ranking executive at rival Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.S.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss stock exchange operator SIX said it has amended its directive on disclosure of management transactions from April 1.

* Charles Voegele Holding AG said Matthias Freise, Administrative Board member, will be taking over the post of Chief Purchasing Officer temporarily for the next six months.

* Repower reported a 43 percent fall in group profit to 31 million Swiss francs ($32.69 million) hit by low prices on the energy market.

ECONOMY