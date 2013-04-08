Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly firmer on Monday, mirroring other European markets as investors hope for a bounce from the previous week after U.S. shares recovered some of their early losses on Friday following disappointing U.S. jobs data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 7,635 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse announces it will complete the conversion of 3.8 billion Swiss francs of Mandatory and Contingent Convertible Securities into registered shares on April 8, 2013. The MACCS with the maturity date of March 29, 2013, were issued as part of capital measures announced in July 2012.

* A former Credit Suisse trader pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of inflating the prices of subprime mortgage-backed bonds to the tune of $540 million.

* QInvest, a Doha-based investment bank, has appointed Michael Katounas, previously with Swiss lender Credit Suisse, to run its investment banking division, QInvest said in a statement on Saturday.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Swiss chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut said net profit fell 7.4 percent in the half year to February, just short of forecasts, hit by investments and costs related to a recent acquisition.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica’s U.S. partner, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has received confirmation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the New Drug Application for the intravenous iron preparation Injectafer has been accepted for review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of 30 July, 2013.

* Swiss Life replaces the AWD brand in Switzerland with “Swiss Life Select”

* UBS AG will carry out a capital increase with subscription rights for its Property Fund - Swiss Commercial «Swissreal».

* Kuoni said the disposal of its tour operating activities in France to local management was completed on 5 April 2013 as planned.

* VZ Holding AG’s shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors’ motions at Friday’s annual general meeting.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q4 industrial orders data due at 0715 GMT.