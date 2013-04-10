Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, after a record-high Wall Street close overnight and Chinese trade data which signalled a recovery in the world’s second largest economy was gathering strength.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,661 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Outgoing Deutsche Bank finance expert Charlotte Jones will join Swiss bank Credit Suisse as head of group finance and investor relations in July, according to a memorandum seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

ROCHE

An experimental Roche drug that spurs the immune system to fight cancer appeared to be safe and demonstrated anti-tumor activity against a variety of cancers in a small early stage study, researchers said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Leclanche said it will ask shareholders to approve a financial restructuring of the company providing for a capital reduction and subsequent capital increases, in a revised agenda for an investors meeting later Wednesday.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it will provide logistics solutions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

* Mikron Holding AG said Andreas Casutt was elected to its board of directors.

* Ascom said it was awarded a 5.3 million Swiss francs order by King’s Health Partners.

* Lonza said shareholders approved all proposed agenda items of at the AGM.

* Basilea said shareholders approved all agenda items proposed at its AGM.

ECONOMY

* Result of federal bond issue at 0930 GMT.