Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12
April 12, 2013 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen falling on caution over a meeting of European Union finance ministers.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.5 percent to 7,778 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* DKSH and Lindt & Sprüngli expand their partnership to Singapore.

* Nestle said it saw strong support from shareholders for board proposals at its annual general meeting and Eva Cheng was elected to the board.

* Swisslog annual general meeting approves all board proposals.

* Bucher Industries said the annual general meeting approved all the board’s proposals.

* ORIOR AG’s shareholders approve all Board proposals

ECONOMY

