Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are expected to edge lower on Thursday, amid a worse-than-expected quarterly sales result from index heavyweight Nestle.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.3 percent lower to 7,514 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

NESTLE

Nestle’s underlying sales growth slowed to 4.3 percent in the first quarter, missing forecasts, as demand in emerging markets slowed further and chilly spring weather hit bottled water and ice-cream sales.

Syngenta

Syngenta AG, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals, expects farmers to continue to invest in agriculture despite the recent drop in commodity prices as it met first-quarter sales expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ratings agency Fitch affirmed UBS’s long-term issuer default rating at ‘A’/‘F1’ and upgraded its viability rating to ‘a’ from ‘a-’ previously.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said ParFX, its new spot foreign exchange trading platform, is now open to all banks able to settle via continuous linked settlement, or CLS.

* Holcim said shareholders approved a 1.15 Swiss franc per share payout and elected Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen and Anne Wade to the board.

* Valiant Bank said its chief executive Michael Hobneir will leave the bank at the end of April and Martin Gafner will act as interim CEO until a successor is found.

* Autoneum said shareholders approved all proposals, including a first-time dividend payment of 0.65 francs per share.

* Addex said its Dipraglurant, currently being studied for dyskinesia, is on track for start of Phase 2 studies in rare dystonias in the first half of this year.

ECONOMY

* SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg will speak at BAK Basel spring conference.