Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with other European markets seen rebounding following sharp losses earlier in the week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.4 percent at 7,579 points, according to the Swiss futures index

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS’ global head of industrial investment banking has left the firm to join The Blackstone Group’s advisory business, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler said net profit rose 6.4 percent in the first quarter to 166 million Swiss francs while orders were up 7.5 percent to 2.357 billion francs.

* Transocean said the value of new contracts or extensions since its last fleet update in mid March is approximately $1.2 billion.

* Weatherford has nominated John D. Gass and Francis S. Kalman to be elected to its board.

* Inficon posted a 16 percent fall in net profit to $8.7 million.

* Adecco Group shareholders re-elected all Board members. The Board of Directors’ dividend proposal of CHF 1.80 per share and all other agenda items were also approved.

* Comet Group Annual Shareholder Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors.

* Rieter General Assembly Approves All Board Proposals, including dividend payment of 2.50 CHF per registered share.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals shareholders approve board proposals at shareholder meeting.

ECONOMY