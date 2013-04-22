Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, with recent encouraging results from some major firms improving optimism for the earnings season and prompting investors to buy beaten-down stocks.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 7,655 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ABB

Automation technology group ABB said it was buying renewable energy firm Power-One Inc for around $1 billion equity value to step up its presence in the growing market of solar inverters that transform solar power into electricity.