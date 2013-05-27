Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, in line with other European markets, although gains were expected to be limited due to holidays in Britain and the United States.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent to 8,202 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

UBS’ French unit could be placed under formal investigation in the coming days as part of a broader probe into the Swiss bank’s business practices, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

SWATCH GROUP, RICHEMONT

The Swiss government said on Friday it hopes to sign a free-trade agreement (FTA) with China that would be the first such deal of its kind between Beijing and continental Europe when Switzerland’s economy minister visits China in July.

SARASIN

Swiss private bank Sarasin appointed Safra Switzerland chief Edmond Michaan as its new CEO on Monday, as the bank reshuffles its executive committee before its merger with the Brazilian-Swiss bank.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta announced the launch of CLARIVA, a seed treatment nematicide based on the Pasteuria technology acquired in 2012.

* Oerlikon Jinsheng Group and China Development Bank sign agreement in Berlin to support financing.

* mobilezone ag to be direct sales partner of Apple.

