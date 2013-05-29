Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

ZURICH, May 29 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, in line with other European bourses as markets mulled the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin reducing monetary stimulus measures sooner than expected.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 0.2 percent to 8,205 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch has hired veteran financial adviser Vishal Bakshi from Credit Suisse to join its private wealth management office in Midtown Manhattan.

For related news, click on

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss government has ordered private bank Julius Baer to hand over data on U.S. clients that will be passed on to U.S. tax authorities, amid signs a long-running tax dispute between the two countries is close to being settled.

For related news, click on

SWISS BANKS

Switzerland might want to accept a deal with the European Union for a bilateral exchange of information with the EU to solve a long-running dispute about untaxed money stashed away in Swiss bank accounts, UBS’s chairman Axel Weber said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis highlights new findings in advancing care for patients with 170 abstracts in breast, lung and blood cancers at ASCO and EHA

* Schindler Holding AG launches bonds which are exchangeable into registered shares of ALSO Holding AG. The bonds have an envisaged total issue size of up to 218.07 million Swiss francs and a maturity of four years.

* mondoBIOTECH holding AG provides clarifications for Annual Shareholders Meeting 2013 Agenda. The consolidated loss for the business year 2012 amount to 6.5 million Sfr against the Company stand-alone amount to 2.6 mln Sfr.

* Dottikon ES Holding says despite growth in 2012/13 net sales and a further increase in new projects, the return to profitability has been delayed, as already announced.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose 0.22 points to 1.46 points in April from a revised 1.24 (1.25) points in March, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.