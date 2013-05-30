FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
May 30, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 30 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, in line with other European bourses on uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 0.1 percent to 8,022 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq signs agreement to sell stake in Società Elettrica Sopracenerina SA (SES). It expects the sale to result in a cash inflow of 94 million Swiss francs ($97.8 million).

* Tornos said by the end of the subscription period on May 29, 4,375,578 of the overall 4,429,168 new registered shares offered in subscription have been taken up at the subscription and placement price of 7 francs per share.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, clearly outpacing a forecast for 0.2 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.