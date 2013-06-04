Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

ZURICH, June 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets seen tracking a rally on Wall Street as soft U.S. factory data eased worries the Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its stimulus measures.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

* UBS’s private banking head hit back against a shareholder’s call to hive off the investment bank, saying the units work together to serve wealthy private clients.

* A UBS hedge fund agreed to pay a fine of $5.3 million to settle a charge that one of its units bought stocks in public offerings that an affiliated unit was shorting, the U.S. securities regulator said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its breakthrough therapy LDK378 showed a marked clinical response in patients with ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer.

* Aryzta said revenue for the quarter to April rose 0.2 percent to 1.177 billion euros. It expects to return to double-digit underlying fully diluted EPS growth in FY 2014.

* Implenia builds an international manufacturing headquarters in Winterthur.

