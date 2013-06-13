FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 13
June 13, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with European shares seen falling, with the focus on U.S. retail sales data later in the session for hints about when the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus operations.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 1.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche says its RoACTEMRA shows long-term efficacy in monotherapy and also benefits in early rheumatoid arthritis.

* Interroll said it was acquiring Portec Group International, Inc. (Cañon City, Colorado, USA). It will finance the acquisition with cash. The purchase price was not disclosed, the acquisition is expected to close on 1st July 2013.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach says proxy adviser ISS supports all proposals made by he company’s Board of Directors to the shareholder meeting, including a 300 mln Sfr capital increase, and rejects all proposals made by the founding shareholders, who proposed a larger capital increase.

ECONOMY

Swiss producer/import prices due at 0715 GMT.

