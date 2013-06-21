Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open slightly higher on Friday, other European bourses little changed a day on from their sharpest fall in 19 months after the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined plans to trim its stimulus programme.

The Swiss blue chip SMI index was seen 0.3 percent firmer at 7,515 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Friday U.S. regulators have given breakthrough therapy status to an investigational treatment for patients with acute heart failure, potentially fast tracking its development and approval.

KUONI

The travel group said on Thursday its head of finance Peter Meier has been appointed as Chief Executive on an ad interim basis, taking over from current group head Peter Rothwell who will leave at the end of June.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Life said on Friday Markus Leibundgut will become the new Chief Operating Officer of Swiss Life Germany from July 1. Martin Suter will take over from Markus Leibundgut as Chief Financial Officer of Swiss Life Switzerland.

* mondoBIOTECH holding said shareholders approved all agenda items proposed by the board of directors, which has appointed Raffaele Petrone as Chairman.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA annual general meeting

* Eastern Property Holding re-elects auditors and announces new management agreement with a Valartis Group subsidiary.

* Nobel Biocare announces new digital workflow and new regenerative product at Global Symposium in New York

ECONOMY

SNB publishes Monthly Statistical Bulletin and Monthly Bulletin of Banking Statistics.