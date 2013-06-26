FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26
June 26, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Wednesday buoyed by a raft of upbeat U.S. data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent to 7,419 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS AG’s U.S. brokerage said on Tuesday it hired the former head of insurance product management at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to run the firm’s overall insurance platform in the Americas.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said its drug omalizumab significantly improved itch in patients with a severe form of hives, according to a late-stage study.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SIX Exchange Regulation opens an investigation of Eastern Property Holdings Limited on the grounds of possible breaches of the provisions governing ad hoc publicity.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.46 in May from a revised 1.43 in April, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

