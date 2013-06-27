FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 27
June 27, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday as concern about an end to U.S. monetary stimulus eased.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent to 7,591 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ST GALLER KANTONALBANK St Galler Kantonalbank, a Swiss regional bank, is selling parts of Hyposwiss Private Bank and integrating the rest, saying it wants to strengthen its core business and reduce business risks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Carlo Gavazzi reports robust financial result in 2012/13

* Kuehne & Nagel said clothing shop C&A extended its partnership with the logistics firm, which will continue to handle retail logistics, including quality inspections as well as intercontinental seafreight and airfreight services.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
