Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, tracking European stock index futures down after Chinese macro data and worries over mounting political tensions in Egypt hit Asian shares.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.4 percent at 7,699 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE, UBS

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said it lowered its long-term counterparty credit ratings on Credit Suisse AG to A from A-plus.

It also affirmed the A/A-1 long-, and short-term ratings of UBS AG. The outlooks on both banks are stable.

SYNGENTA

Syngenta said on Wednesday it would to acquire MRI Seed Zambia Ltd and MRI Agro Ltd, a developer, producer and distributor of white corn seed in Zambia.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Wednesday U.S. health regulators have granted priority review to its experimental leukemia treatment GA101.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Elma Group said its CEO Stephan Buergin, has been fatally injured in an accident in his glider during his vacation in the South of France.

* AEVIS Holding SA said it had successfully completed a straight bond issue and increased the initially intended 65 million Swiss franc issue to 70 million francs.

* Oerlikon Balzers, a business unit of Oerlikon that makes hard coatings, has opened a new aerospace competence center near Paris.

* BKW AG is acquiring five small hydro power plants with a total capacity of just under 10 MW from A2A, Italy’s second largest energy supplier, for roughly 40 million euros ($52 million)

* Orell Fuessli Holding AG said Anton Gasteiger, head of its Orell Füssli Security Printing division is resigning from the company.

