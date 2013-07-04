FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 4
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
July 4, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 4 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets seen mirroring advances on Wall Street and in Asia, but gains were likely to be capped by the political turmoil in Portugal and Egypt and before Friday’s U.S. jobs data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.4 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut, the world’s biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, said strong demand from pastry chefs and restaurants in Europe and Asia helped lift sales volumes by a better-than-expected 8.2 percent in the nine months to May.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz+Bickenbach said its shareholder Gebuka AG rejected the unilateral termination of a shareholders’ agreement by Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova Group, thus contesting the sale by Schmolz+Bickenbach KG of a further 4.83 percent stake to Renova on top of the 20.46 percent acquired last week.

* Forbo Flooring Systems in France said it was concerned by investigations by the French competition authority, initiated on suspicions that leading manufacturers of floor coverings may have engaged in anticompetitive practices. Forbo gave no further details.

* Oerlikon announced the closing of the sale of its natural fibers businesses to the Jinsheng Group of China.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.