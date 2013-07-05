FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday with shares expected to extend the previous session’s rally after the European Central Bank assured investors it would keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period.

The Swiss blue chip SMI was seen opening up 22 points at 7,858 points, according to the Swiss futures index .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday the European Union had approved its eye drug Lucentis as a treatment for a fourth condition.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Limited has completed the acquisition of a majority interest in UK multi-asset investment manager Frontier Investment Management

* Feintool confirms that greenshoe option has been exercised in full.

* Ascom Network Testing secures orders with a combined valued of $10 million in the United States.

* Dottikon Es Holding AG Annual General Meeting

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank publishes foreign exchange reserve data for June at 0700 GMT.

* The Federal Statistics Office publishes Swiss consumer price data for June at 0715 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
