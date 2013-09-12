FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 12
September 12, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Thursday, tracking European shares on expectations euro zone industrial data will show the region’s economic recovery is on track.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,060 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

RICHEMONT

Luxury goods group Richemont said five-month sales rose 9 percent, just shy of estimates in a Reuters poll amid weak demand for its high-end watches in mainland China.

