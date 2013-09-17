Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 17

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with other European bourses as investors trim positions ahead of the U.S. federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting where it could outline plans to scale back stimulus.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,008 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

James Leigh-Pemberton, chief executive of Credit Suisse’s British arm, will be appointed the new head of UK Financial Investments on Monday, according to a Credit Suisse internal memo seen by Reuters.

SWISS BANKS

Switzerland wants to deter the leaking of Swiss bank data to German tax authorities by preventing informants from accessing the money they are paid for the information, according to the German government.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* USI Group Holdings AG agrees to buy Goldlink Holding, acquiring total net assets valued at $244.45 million.

* Adecco starts new 250 mln euro share buyback programme after completing 400 mln euro buyback programme when it repurchased the equivalent of 5.14 percent of the share capital.

* Addex Therapeutics said first half net loss fell to 13.9 million Sfr from 14.9 million Sfr a year earlier, and included 4.7 million Sfr of costs related to restructuring in February and May 2013.

* EFG Bank, EFG International’s principal Swiss subsidiary, has appointed Jean-Louis Platteau to the position of Head of Private Banking, Geneva, with effect from 23 September 2013.

* Eastern Property Holdings said first half net profit was $1.1 million compared to $3.4 million a year earlier, and that the decrease is mainly related to less favorable currency effects. [EPH.S}

