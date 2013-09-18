FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18
September 18, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly firmer on Wednesday, in line with other European bourses on market expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch only a modest scaling back of stimulus measures later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,029 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova said it expects sales growth of 6-8 percent and growth in earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation of 9-13 percent in local currencies for FY 2013-14.

* Swisscom said the Neue Zuercher Zeitung was in possession of four data tapes that apparently originated from Swisscom’s data centres and contain internal information. Swisscom said it could not be ruled out that customer information is stored on the tapes.

* Transocean announced a settlement resolving two civil cases arising from the November 2011 and March 2012 events in Frade Field, Brazil.

* Oerlikon said its Drive Systems Segment is building a third Indian plant in Sanand in the Indian state of Gujarat, a hub for the automotive industry.

* Leonteq said it had given up its diversified bond portfolio.

ECONOMY

* Swiss ZEW due at 0900 GMT.

