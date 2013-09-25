FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 25
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept. 25 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, with concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown prompting investors across Europe to trade cautiously and avoid strong bets.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.2 percent lower at 8,032 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swissquote said it was acquiring MIG Bank for an undisclosed price, with the goal of merging with the Switzerland-based forex broker.

* Novartis said it would present new data at a congress in Denmark showing treatment of multiple sclerosis with Gilenya reduces brain volume loss and relapse rates.

* Von Roll Holding AG said it had appointed Bernhard Fritsche as division manager composites and new member of the executive board of Von Roll, effective April 1, 2014.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.32 points in August from 1.41 points in July, the Swiss bank’s economists said.

For more, click on:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.