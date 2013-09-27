Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 27

ZURICH, Sep 27 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Friday, while European stocks were seen rising slightly although investors expected ongoing U.S. budget and debt negotiations to keep indexes in a tight trading range.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged At 8,063 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

Nestle SA, the world’s largest food company, is looking to divest its PowerBar energy bars, a pioneer of sports nutrition products, according to four people familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said new data for its eye drug Lucentis confirmed its transformational and well-established safety profile in four retinal diseases.

* Adval Tech Group said it was selling its property in Xiamen, China.

* Berner Oberland-Bahnen AG is delisting its shares from the Bern stock exchange.

* Perfect Holding said it generated revenue of 17.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year and a net operating loss of 1.9 million francs.

* Crealogix Group continues its successful evolution into a software provider with an international orientation specialising in the financial industry.

* The Kudelski Group’s digital TV business NAGRA was selected by Australia’s Foxtel to support and enable advanced, feature-rich services across its range of connected set-top boxes.

* Clariant Oil and Mining Services opens global headquarters in Houston, Texas.

* Temenos publishes interim 2013 report

* Interdealer broker Compagnie Financiere Tradition said that on 25th September, Tradition SEF, Inc. was granted temporary registration from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission to operate a Swap Execution Facility.

* Genolier Swiss Medical Network, a 100 pct subsidiary of Aevis, has signed an agreement regarding the integration of 100 pct of the shares of Schmerzklinik Basel AG, a private clinic located in Basel.

* Kaba Group appointed Michael Kincaid as new Head of the Access + Data Systems Americas division.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach AG said its extraordinary general meeting approved an ordinary capital increase of 438 million Swiss francs and approved the total renewal of the board of directors.

ECONOMY

* KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT