Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 30

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday in line with other European markets, as political crisis in Italy and the prospect of a possible government shutdown in Washington hurt sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.5 percent to 8,018 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

ROCHE

An experimental Roche drug that seems to work particularly well against lung cancer in smokers may be a “game changer” for these normally difficult-to-treat patients, researchers said on Sunday.

For more, click on:

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food group holds its investor seminar at its headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said data shows its new subcutaneous form of Herceptin is preferred by patients and could save resources in European hospitals.

* Novartis to present Phase III results from specialty dermatology portfolio at upcoming EADV 2013 congress.

* Aryzta said group revenue rose 7 percent to 4.5 billion euros in its 2013 financial year, while earnings before interest tax and appreciation (EBITA) increased by 7.1 percent to 475.6 million euros.

* Clariant has acquired the organic pigment business of Jiangsu Multicolor, which has sales of roughly 30 million Swiss francs. It will also build a new pigment plant in China.

* Basilea reports positive topline phase III results for antifungal isavuconazole.

* Gategroup has extended an agreement with SWISS International Air Lines for food production and handling services until 2019. The deal is worth approximately 400 million francs.

* Acino receives FDA approval for its transdermal manufacturing plant.

* Goldbach Group has appointed Lukas Leuenberger as chief financial officer from Oct. 1. The board has also decided to divest its not profitable sales hub in the Czech Republic and reduce its stakes in Wilmaa Digital World AG.

ECONOMY