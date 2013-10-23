Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 23

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening virtually unchanged on Wednesday, resisting the lower start expected of European stocks due to profit taking after weak U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations the Fed would keep monetary policy loose for longer.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.07 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BASILEA

The Swiss biotech group said its key antibiotic ceftobiprole won long-awaited backing from the European regulator to treat hospital and community-acquired pneumonia.

For more, click on:

SWISS BANKS

Italian insurer Generali is looking at alternatives to the sale of its Swiss private banking business BSI, including an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said Lyse Produksjon AS has commissioned it to build the new “Lysebotn II” hydroelectric power plant, an order worth more than 90 million Swiss francs ($100.53 million).

* Temenos said IFRS earnings per share more than doubled to $0.23 in the third quarter and reaffirmed its full year guidance.

* Partners Group said it has made a new equity investment on behalf of its clients into Universal Services of America to support current and future growth initiatives.

* Swisslog has signed an agreement with SCA to design and realize an automated finished goods warehouse at an existing production facility in Hoogezand, The Netherlands.

ECONOMY