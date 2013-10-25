Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 25

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, while European shares looked mixed, coming under pressure from a fall in Asian markets overnight.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 8,226 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

SWATCH

The Swiss competition authority Weko said it had approved a renegotiated agreement with Swatch which will allow the world’s biggest watchmaker to gradually reduce watch component deliveries to rivals.

For more, click on

NESTLE

Food giant Nestle will shut a frozen meals plant at its site north of Paris after sales were hit by a Europe-wide scandal that saw horsemeat find its way into processed products such as ready meals, company officials said on Thursday.

Nestle Health Science holds a scientific symposium over two days.

For more, click on

SGS

SGS holds its investor day in Texas, United States. The company might update its guidance for 2013 and might also review its ambitious “Plan 2014”.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina reported net revenue of 1.7 billion Swiss francs in the third quarter and a gross profit of 403 million.

* Temenos announced it had completed its share buyback programme, having repurchased $54 million of shares.

* AEVIS Holding said it had launched a public tender offer for the luxury hotel group Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG.

* BUCHER reported net sales of 2.0 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year.

ECONOMY