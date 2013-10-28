FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 28
October 28, 2013 / 5:48 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, following a rebound in Asia after strong results from the likes of Microsoft pushed Wall Street to another record closing high.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent to 8,273 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

LOUIS DREYFUS

Trading giant Louis Dreyfus Commodities expects revenue to increase to roughly $60 billion this year, its controlling shareholder, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

