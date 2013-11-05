Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 5

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday, as the prospect of monetary tightening in China held back Asian stock markets.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent to 8,212, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

HOLCIM

Holcim, the world’s largest cement maker by market value, said on Tuesday it does not expect 2013 sales volumes to reach last year’s levels, due in part to sluggish demand in some key emerging markets.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kaba said it will tell investors how it plans to achieve its mid-term targets for the 2015 and 2016 financial year including 5 to 6 percent organic growth and an EBITDA margin of 18 percent, at an investor event in Vittorio Veneto, Italy on Tuesday.

* Panalpina said its Chief Information Officer Rod Angwin has been appointed to the company’s executive board from January 1, reflecting the growing importance of information technology.

* Swissquote said nine-month net profit slide 68 percent to 5.6 million francs after acquiring MIG Bank, a deal it expects to close by year-end.

* ADB warned it expects to record full-year earnings before interest and tax at a level significantly lower than in 2012, although still positive, and revenue will decline to around 85 percent of last year’s total.

* Actelion said Opsumit is now commercially available to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) after U.S. regulatory approval.

* Cytos said shares in its capital increase will be issued for 3 francs, and 32 existing shares entitle to subscribe for 9 new registered shares.

* Tornos said the positions of Chief Operations Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Head of Market and Sales Support will be eliminated due to restructuring and as a consequence, Pierre-Yves Mueller and Olivier Marchand are leaving the company.

* Burkhardt Compression said first-half net profit fell more than 12 percent to 19.2 million francs, and that full-year order intake is expected to exceed sales and the operating income margin will be in the lower third of the long-term target range of 15 to 20 percent.

ECONOMY

October inflation data at 0815 GMT