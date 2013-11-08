FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8
November 8, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods maker reports first-half earnings at 0600 GMT.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it is appointing Reinhard Schullerus, a 19-year veteran of the company and currently senior vice president for integrated logistics, as head of sales and marketing from Jan. 1.

* Pargesa said it elected Paul Desmarais Jr as chairman and executive director following the death of his father, Paul G. Desmarais, in October. The company also said third-quarter net profit shrank to 66.9 million Swiss francs ($72.82 million) from 176.6 million francs year ago, when disposals of holdings in Arkema and Pernod Ricard boosted the result.

ECONOMY

* October jobless data at 0645 GMT

* September retail sales at 0815 GMT

$1 = 0.9187 Swiss francs

