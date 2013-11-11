FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, while European markets were headed for a steady open near a one-week low with concerns about policy tightening in China prompting investors to avoid strong bets.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss pharma group Novartis said on Monday it was selling its blood transfusion diagnostics unit to Spain’s Grifols for $1.675 billion.

ZKB

Zuercher Kantonalbank said on Monday it had been classified as a systemically important bank by the Swiss National Bank.

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean announced an agreement with investor Ichan Group to propose a dividend out of an additional paid-in capital in the amount of $3 per share and make some changes to its board of directors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
