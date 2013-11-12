Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 12

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Tuesday, after Asian shares inched higher after a three-day run of losses.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life Chief Executive Officer Bruno Pfister will hand over his duties to current investment chief Patrick Frost on July 1 next year, the insurer said.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner said it had appointed Guenther Werkmeister as head of the automotive division, with effect from 1 January 2014.

* PSP Swiss Property posted a 3.1 percent fall in profit to 208.5 million Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year.

* Swiss Prime Site said net profit rose nearly 20 percent in the first nine months of the year compared to the prior-year period.

ECONOMY