Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 13

ZURICH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weaker markets in Asia and the United States on concerns the U.S. central bank could start trimming its stimulus programme sooner than expected.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen edging 0.1 percent lower at 8,254, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

BANKS

The Internal Revenue Service has obtained court orders to force five U.S. banks to divulge information about U.S. account holders who allegedly hid money with Zuercher Kantonalbank and a Bermuda-based bank to evade taxes, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

UBS

A team of financial advisers from UBS AG has left to form an independent investment firm in partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners, Dynasty said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG said third-quarter revenue, fresh client funds, and margins were hit by low interest rates, market conditions, a weaker U.S. dollar, and client caution, but that net new assets remain in its 5 to 10 percent target range for the year, after allowing for a large single stock outflow announced at half-year.

* Swiss Life said it will sell up to 500 million Swiss francs ($545.58 million) in senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2020 and use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

* ABB said it inaugurated two new facilities at an investment of approximately $50 million producing high-voltage switchgear and distribution transformers power products in Savli.

* Lem said it expects full-year sales of 240 to 250 million and a margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of more than 20 percent, following a jump in second-quarter net profit to 14.8 million francs.

* Actelion said Canadian health authorities approved Opsumit for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH.

* Schmolz & Bickenbach it will on Dec 19 buy back 35 percent of an originally issued nominal amount of bonds, including bonds already tendered, at a price of 109.875 percent plus accrued interest, with funds raised in a cap hike.

ECONOMY