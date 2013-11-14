FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 14
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
November 14, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance Group posted a 64 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating expectations, but warned it would not achieve some of its three-year targets.

For more, click on

SWISS RE

Swiss Re said it had terminated discussions with Phoenix Group over a possible combination of the British life insurer with the Swiss reinsurer’s Admin Re business.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vontobel said it had signed an agreement with ANZ which will allow the Swiss bank to raise its profile in the Asia Pacific region.

* Baloise said it saw premiums grow 7.6 percent in the first nine months of the year to 7.09 billion Swiss francs and was on track to reach its financial goals.

* Novartis said in an early stage clinical trail of its H7N9 Avian flu vaccine 85 percent of subjects achieved a protective immune response after two doses.

* Walter Meier said it had concluded the sale of its tool business.

ECONOMY

Swiss producer and import prices due at 0815 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.