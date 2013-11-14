Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 14

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance Group posted a 64 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating expectations, but warned it would not achieve some of its three-year targets.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re said it had terminated discussions with Phoenix Group over a possible combination of the British life insurer with the Swiss reinsurer’s Admin Re business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vontobel said it had signed an agreement with ANZ which will allow the Swiss bank to raise its profile in the Asia Pacific region.

* Baloise said it saw premiums grow 7.6 percent in the first nine months of the year to 7.09 billion Swiss francs and was on track to reach its financial goals.

* Novartis said in an early stage clinical trail of its H7N9 Avian flu vaccine 85 percent of subjects achieved a protective immune response after two doses.

* Walter Meier said it had concluded the sale of its tool business.

ECONOMY

Swiss producer and import prices due at 0815 GMT