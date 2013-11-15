FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 15
November 15, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Friday, tracking European shares, drawing support from overnight gains from Wall Street and Asia.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

JULIUS BAER

The bank said overall client assets rose 31 percent in the first ten months of the year, helped by a recent acquisition and fresh funds won from clients.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said Peter Fanconi was leaving its board of directors effective immediately to become chairman of the Graubuendner Kantonalbank on April 1, 2014.

* Schindler said it held 3,200,197 registered shares and 1,610,399 participation certificates after closing the fixed-price repurchase offer, representing a holding of 4,51 percent of the registered shares and 4.11 percent of nominal capital.

* Datacolor posted net income of $4.5 million in the fiscal year 2012/13.

ECONOMY

SNB

The Swiss National Bank’s lid on the franc remains an important policy tool given a subdued inflation outlook, a highly valued currency and the risk of market tension, the bank’s Vice-Chairman said.

For more, click on

