Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 18

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks headed for a steady open on Monday, in line with European markets where investors were expected to consolidate trading positions after six straight weeks of gains.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS BANKS

The head of the U.S. Justice Department’s tax division has warned that Swiss banks which do not come forward under a government-brokered programme risk prosecution over tax evasion by their U.S. customers.

SONOVA

The world’s largest hearing aid maker raised its full-year guidance as it reported a more than 10 percent jump in first-half profit in line with expectations.

SWATCH GROUP

The world’s biggest watchmaker Swatch Group expects double-digit growth in sales next year, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB has appointed Claudio Facchin to head its Power Systems division. He will replace Brice Koch who will leave ABB on Jan. 15, 2014, and start as CEO at Oerlikon on Jan. 16.

* Roche said it presented phase II study data on lampalizumab at an opthamological conference in New Orleans.

* Basilea said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to isavuconazole for the treatment of zygomycosis, a life-threatening fungal infection.

* Acino Holding : Pharma Strategy Partners said it holds 80.06 percent of Acino Holding at the end of the offer period of its public tender offer.

* Cytos Biotechnology said it completed a rights offering that was oversubscribed and raised a total of 24.3 million Swiss francs.

* Schweiter said it is selling property in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland to Procimmo Swiss Commercial Fund for 18.3 million Swiss francs ($19.99 million), producing a low single-digit million range book gain.

