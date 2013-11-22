Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 22

ZURICH, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to move modestly higher at the open on Friday, taking their cue from a good performance on Wall Street.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening up 0.3 percent at 8,292 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis offered a sweetener to investors on Friday by starting a $5 billion share buyback programme, but shied away from announcing any radical surgery to its structure.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its Japanese subsidiary Chugai has obtained approval in Japan for Avastin in ovarian cancer.

* Hochdorf said it is simplifying its organisation into the business areas of milk derivatives, baby care and cereals and ingredients and expects the new structure to come into effect on Jan. 1, 2015.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) stands ready to keep buying foreign currency and take other undisclosed measures to defend the Swiss franc, which remains highly valued, board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.

