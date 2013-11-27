FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 27
November 27, 2013 / 5:54 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Wednesday, with European equities underpinned by an expected rise in German shares after conservatives and the centre-left reached a deal on forming a grand coalition overnight.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged 8,240, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tornos said it won’t tell shareholders how to react to a public takeover offer by Walter Fust at 4.70 Swiss francs per share, but that it considers the offer too low. Fust’s offer confirms his confidence in Tornos, while also guaranteeing the long term stability of Tornos’ shareholder base, the company said.

* Komax said it will acquire the majority of SLE quality engineering, in which to already holds a 30 percent stake, in order to expand its range and augment its expertise in processing wires for high-frequency data transmission in automobiles. The company didn’t disclose financial details.

* Clariant said it will open a mining application and development center in Brazil, which will serve as the company’s global excellence center for iron and phosphate ores and pelletizing.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.28 in October from 1.56 in September on a lower assessment of business conditions in the retail sector.

