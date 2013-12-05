Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 5

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Thursday, with investors taking some money off the table before central bank rate decisions and Friday’s crucial U.S. jobs data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,035 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday

UBS

UBS AG said its operations chief Ulrich Koerner would run its asset management arm when its head retires next year.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said it will sell its private bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of ABN Amro, for an undisclosed price.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance pledged to improve profitability and sell underperforming businesses over the next three years, after missing some of the strategic goals it set for 2013.

ACTELION

Europe’s largest biotech company Actelion said it will buy back up to 10 million shares for around 720 million Swiss francs ($795 million) over the next three years.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schweiter said its 3A Composites unit is acquiring the production facilities of India-based Durabuild Technologies Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer of painted aluminum coils and composite panels, for 10 million Swiss francs ($11.04 million) to extend its market position in the Indian architectural sector.

* Comet said it will open its own application and service center in South Korea.

ECONOMY