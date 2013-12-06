FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6
December 6, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

Nestle has launched the sale of its entire 10 percent stake in Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan, worth 1.145 billion Swiss francs ($1.27 billion).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta has launched two new products for sugar cane, Plene Evolve and Plene PB, in Brazil.

* Baloise > said Jan De Meulder, CEO of Basler Versicherungen in Germany, has fallen ill. He expects to take up his operational activities again as CEO in four to six months’ time.

* Acino said Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital hold 93.58 percent of its share capital.

* Newron said the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for safinamide was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

* Autoneum has appointed Martin Zwyssig as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Board, effective April 2014.

ECONOMY

* Swiss CPI for November due at 0815 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect prices to fall 0.1 percent year-on-year

* The Swiss National Bank publishes details on foreign currency reserves at 0800 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
