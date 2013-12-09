Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 9

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, taking a cue from Asian share markets that were lifted by upbeat economic data from China.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,090 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis can spend $4-6 billion per year on acquisitions to strengthen its core pharma, eyecare and generics businesses or its three smaller units, its chief executive officer said in an interview on Sunday.

Novartis said on Monday it had been granted approval by U.S. health regulators to supply its meningitis B vaccine to Princeton University in an effort to stop an outbreak of the disease on the Ivy League campus.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said three phase III studies showed its drug Tasigna achieved deeper molecular responses in patients newly diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia than the drug Glivec.

* Julius Baer said Merrill Lynch’s International Wealth Management (IWM) businesses based in Lebanon, Bahrain and the UAE have transferred to the Swiss bank.

* AEVIS Holding said it aimed to raise some 47.8 million Swiss francs by issuing new shares this week and the capital raised would be used for general corporate purposes.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in November from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday.

* Swiss retail sales for October due at 0815 GMT