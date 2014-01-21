Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 21

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed to slightly higher on Tuesday, after the Chinese central bank offered emergency funds to cool money market rates and ease the country’s latest cash squeeze.

The Swiss blue-chip index was forecast to open virtually unchanged at 8,481 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer. Meanwhile the SMI futures index was seen up 0.5 percent at 8,439 points.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SGS

The world’s biggest testing and inspection company reported a rise in full-year net profit on Tuesday and said it expected to grow revenues over the next three years.

ROCHE

An experimental Roche drug designed to treat the “negative symptoms” of schizophrenia failed to meet its main goal in two late-stage studies, dealing a blow to the Swiss drugmaker’s research hopes in the risky area of brain science.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tornos said it was replacing bank credit lines with a new private loan. Two industrial shareholders are granting credit facilities of 20 million Swiss francs in the form of two 10 million Swiss franc loans.

* Kuehne & Nagel said that FlexLink has extended a contract with the Swiss company as its exclusive logistics and transport service provider for the next two years.

