Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 22

ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed to slightly higher on Wednesday, with a rise in U.S. stock futures and a recovery in Asian shares seen prompting investors to cautiously increase their exposure to riskier assets.

The Swiss blue-chip index was forecast to open virtually unchanged at 8,484 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer. Meanwhile the SMI futures index was seen up 0.5 percent at 8,426 points.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

ABB

ABB said on Wednesday its power division would miss quarterly profit targets after $260 million in charges due to project delays following storms in the North Sea and restructuring costs.

UBS

UBS AG’s Wealth Management Americas unit said it has hired a team of six financial advisers from Morgan Stanley .

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said it has seen strong interest from clients in its Partners Group Global Infrastructure 2012 program, closing it at 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion), which makes it the largest dedicated infrastructure vehicle ever raised by the firm.

* Lifewatch said it will enter a strategic partnership with China Telecom for the sale of medical smartphones and relating services with a potential of more than $400 million sales over the next five years in China.

* SHL Telemedicine said a sponsored level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) program in the United States has been launched together with BNY Mellon, with trading is expected to start in the next few weeks.

ECONOMY

January ZEW investor sentiment due at 1000 GMT