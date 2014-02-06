FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 6
February 6, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank missed expectations with a marginal uptick in fourth-quarter net profit after increased legal costs arising from U.S. probes into alleged tax evasion and the sale of mortgage-backed bonds.

SYNGENTA

Syngenta, under pressure from U.S. grain exporters to suspend sales of seeds containing a new genetically modified corn trait that is not approved in China, said on Wednesday it has already “sold out” of the product.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it was launching a new ten year benchmark bond maturing in 2024 and an offer to holders of the existing 2016 625 million Swiss franc bonds to exchange them into new bonds with a term of eight years.

* Emmi said its net sales grew 10.6 percent to 3.3 billion Swiss francs last year thanks to a strengthening of its international business and an encouraging performance in the Swiss market. It said it expects stable or slightly higher raw material prices in the first half of 2014.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced details of its share buyback. It intends to buy back up to 599,830 shares or 4 percent of its shares for a purchase price of 93.25 francs.

* Dottikon ES Group said it appointed Thomas Rosatzin as member of the senior management and head of purchasing as of April 1.

* THERAMetrics holding announced a strong start to 2014 with 2.7 million euros new business awarded in January.

* Energiedienst Holding said its net profit fell by 14 percent to 66 million euros in 2013. It also nominated two candidates for election to its board.

ECONOMY

* Consumer confidence due at 0645 GMT

* Trade data for December due at 0700 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
