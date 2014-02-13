FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 13
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 13, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, with investors pausing for breath, to comb through a raft of company results.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen falling 0.6 percent to 8,355 points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

NESTLE

Nestle expects another challenging year that could see it undershoot long-term targets again, after price pressures in Europe and weaker emerging market demand made sales growth slow to 4.6 percent in 2013.

For more, click on:

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB lowered its target for revenue growth on Thursday, blaming a slower-than-expected economic recovery and weaker capital spending by its customers.

For more, click on:

ZURICH

Zurich Insurance posted a rise in fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, but fell just short of expectations due in part to a restructuring charge.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cytos Biotechnology posted a net loss of 30.8 million Swiss francs for 2013.

ECONOMY

* The Federal Statistics Office is due to release figures on producer and import prices for January at 0815 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.