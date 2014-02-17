Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 17

ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, while European stocks were seen flat, as worries about emerging markets continued to ebb.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen up 0.1 percent to 8,424 points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis said it will U.S.-based CoStim Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to eliminate immune-blocking signals from cancer, for an undisclosed price.

IMMIGRATION

The European Union said on Sunday it has postponed negotiations with Switzerland on its participation in multibillion-dollar research and educational schemes in the latest fallout from a shock Swiss vote in favour of immigration curbs.

Switzerland’s major parties support the government’s plans for drafting law on immigration curbs by year-end following a popular vote, except the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which wants immediate measures, Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova’s co-founder said that he will reduce his stake in the Swiss hearing aid firm to around 5.5 percent from 6 percent currently to finance other business interests. Andy Rihs said he would prefer to place the shares with private and institutional shareholders with a long-term interest in the company.

* DKSH said it will acquire The Glory Medicine Limited (Glory), strengthening its Greater China operations by adding a direct presence in Macau. Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed.

* Bobst said bonds with a total nominal value of 60 million francs have been tendered in an exchange offer. Following the settlement of the offer, the total nominal value of all BOB09 bonds outstanding will be reduced to 190 million francs and the total nominal value of all BOB14 bonds outstanding will be increased to 110 million francs.

* BKW said it will post a full-year net loss between 200 million and 250 million Swiss francs ($223.95 million to $279.94 million) due to major provisions and impairments on production facilities, and will propose and unchanged dividend of 1.20 francs per share. Full earnings are due Feb. 26.

* Also said fourth-quarter net profit rose 14.6 percent to 24.4 million euros ($33.39 million), and a payout of reserve from contribution in kind of 1.40 Swiss francs per registered share.

* Adval Tech said it expects to post earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 6 and 7 million francs and a net loss after deconsolidating companies that have been sold. Full earnings are due at the end of March.

* Georg Fischer said it will propose former KPMG Swiss head Hubert Achermann as a board member to replace Kurt Stirnemann, who is retiring.

* Comet said full-year sales rose 16.4 percent to 249.6 million Swiss francs ($279.49 million) and net profit rose to 16 million francs from 5.9 million francs year-ago, aided by stronger demand from the semiconductor market. Full earnings are due March 20.

* Metall Zug said board member Calvin Grieder will not stand for re-election at the company’s May 2 shareholder meeting.

