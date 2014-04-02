Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 2

ZURICH, April 2 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains on other European bourses, as further evidence of a pick-up in economic growth in the United States lifted risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.4 percent to 8,487 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ZURICH

Seven months after the suicide of Zurich Insurance finance chief Pierre Wauthier, his widow is set to confront the company over its handling of the tragedy, reopening a scandal that unsettled investors.

BRAVOFLY RUMBO GROUP

Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at 40.00 to 52.00 Swiss francs ($45-$59) per share and expects to make its debut on the Swiss bourse on April 16, the company said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* PubliGroupe said it has sold Publicitas Ltd to Germany’s Aurelius for a sales price in the low double-digit million Swiss franc range. The company will now focus on developing its digital businesses in growth markets.

* Repower posted a full-year loss of 152 million Swiss francs despite operating revenues of 2.4 billion, dragged down by impairment losses recognised on projects, plants and long-term agreements.

* Datwyler Group has completed the sale of its specialist distribution business Maagtechnic to the Dutch Eriks Group. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

