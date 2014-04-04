FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 4
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 4, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen rising for a ninth consecutive session as traders bet on further support from U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening 0.2 percent higher, according to the SMI future. The shares of Zurich Insurance Group are trading ex-dividend.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Britain’s health cost watchdog NICE on Friday reversed an earlier decision to limit the use of Roche’s Tarceva cancer pill on the state health service in a move the drugmaker said would help around 2,000 patients a year.

For more, click on

UBS

A unit of UBS AG is objecting to a plan that would allow hundreds of investors who lost money in closed-end Puerto Rico bond funds to arbitrate their claims against the firm on the U.S. mainland, according to people familiar with the matter.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International said it nominated Robert Chiu and Daniel Zuberbuehler for election to its board of directors at the upcoming AGM.

* Eastern Property Holdings said it expects to post a net loss of around $34 million for 2013 due to fair value adjustments on Scandinavia Land, loan impairments and foreign currency effects.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.