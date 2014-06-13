Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening a touch lower on Friday, in line with European shares, as escalating conflict in Iraq dampened risk appetite among investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,667 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SGS

International certification firm SGS said it will no longer provide auditing services for clean energy projects in developing countries seeking to earn carbon credits, citing concerns over costs and falling demand.

For more, click on

UBS

UBS has appointed Jerry Marcus, a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker, as a vice chairman of its Americas investment bank, the Swiss bank said in an internal memo.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer Europe sees its first private banking profits in Germany: “We’re expecting to be in the black from November,” its chief Heiko Schlag told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

*HIAG Immobilien said Credit Suisse had partially exercised the over-allotment option of its initial public offering (IPO) at the offer price of 76.00 Swiss francs per share, bringing the total placement volume of HIAG’s IPO to approximately 199.8 million Swiss francs.

* Leonteq said it was collaborating with the Avaloq group, to create an “upgradable interface” between the platforms of the two firms.

* Bravofly Rumbo named Andrea Bertoli as Chief Vacation Business Officer with immediate effect.

* Orior, a provider of convenience food and meat, said Remo Hansen would stand down as chief executive this summer and named Bruno de Gennaro as interim CEO with immediate effect.

ECONOMY